You Higuri Launches Manga Adaptation of Harlequin Romance

Manga of Abby Green's A Christmas Bride for the King novel debuted on January 9

You Higuri launched the Shakunetsu no Ō to Utsukushiki Tōbōsha manga adaptation of Abby Green's A Christmas Bride for the King novel in HarperCollins Japan's Harlequin Original magazine on January 9. The story centers on the younger brother of the hero in Green's A Diamond for the Sheikh's Mistress novel, which received a manga adaptation titled Kokō no Ō no Ayamachi in the magazine last July.

Harlequin describes Green's A Christmas Bride for the King novel:

Reluctant ruler Sheikh Salim Al-Noury would rather abdicate than taint his realm with his dark secrets. Until one exquisitely beautiful diplomat is hired to persuade him to reconsider the throne… Christmas means heartbreak to Charlotte McQuillan, so working abroad over the festive season is the perfect getaway. But Salim proves to be her most challenging client yet as his rugged masculinity awakens untouched Charlotte to unimaginable pleasures! Soon Salim accepts that he alone can bear the weight of the crown. And his first proclamation will be to make Charlotte his Christmas queen!

Go! Comi published Higuri's Angel's Coffin , Cantarella , and Crown manga in English. Blu published Higuri's Gakuen Heaven and Gorgeous Carat . Del Rey published her Night Head Genesis series. Digital Manga Publishing released Higuri's Gorgeous Carat Galaxy and Ludwig II manga . Tokyopop published her Gakuen Heaven Endou ver. ~Calling You~ , Gakuen Heaven Nakajima ver. , and Gorgeous Carat: L'Esperanza manga in English. CMX Manga published her Seimaden manga .

Gakuen Heaven and Night Head Genesis both inspired television anime in 2006, and Media Blasters released both anime on DVD.