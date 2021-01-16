Kiki's Delivery Service Gets New Musical in March, April

Neo Inoue, Yūto Nasu star in new musical running in 3 cities

Eiko Kadono 's fantasy novel series Kiki's Delivery Service ( Majo no Takkyūbin ) is getting a new stage musical adaptation that will run in March and April. Neo Inoue will play Kiki, and Yūto Nasu will play Tombo.

The play will run in Tokyo on March 25-28, in Nagoya on April 10-11, and in Osaka on April 15-18.

The first stage musical starring Moka Kamishiraishi as Kiki and Aran Abe as Tombo ran in Tokyo and Osaka in June through September 2017. A more recent stage musical ran in 2018 and starred Riko Fukumoto as Kiki.

The six novel volumes of Majo no Takkyūbin follow the coming of age of Kiki with her black cat Jiji. Kadono began the main novel series in 1985 and ended it in 2009. Kadono published a side-story centering on the character Osono in 2014.

Hayao Miyazaki directed Studio Ghibli 's famous 1989 anime film adaptation of the first novel. The late theater director Yukio Ninagawa also directed a stage musical adaptation from 1993 to 1996. The first two novels inspired a live-action film starring Fūka Koshiba in 2014, and a stage play adaptation opened at London's West End in 2016.

Annick Press published the first novel with an English translation by Lynne E. Riggs in 2003. That same year, Buena Vista Home Entertainment / Disney released Studio Ghibli 's film on DVD in North America. Penguin Random House released a new English-translated version of the novel on July 7. Emily Balistrieri translated the novel.



Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web