Seven Seas Licenses Sarazanmai Anthology Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Friday that it has licensed the Sarazanmai Anthology manga collection based on Kunihiko Ikuhara 's Sarazanmai television anime series. The company will release the manga in a large-trim single volume in print and digital formats in June.

The manga features more than a dozen short stories based on the anime by various creators. Seven Seas describes the franchise:

After accidentally breaking a statue of a mythical kappa, junior high students Kazuki, Toi, and Enta are transformed into kappa themselves as punishment by Keppi, prince of the Kappa Kingdom. Keppi has a task for the boys if they want their bodies back: work for him to hunt down zombie kappa born of twisted human desires. Even scarier, though? They're going to have to expose their own deepest fears and desires to each other to do so! Explore this surrealist modern folktale--a fan-favorite anime in 2019--like never before in this collection of all-new short manga by various creators!

Seven Seas is also releasing Ikuhara and Teruko Utsumi 's Sarazanmai novels , and has released the Sarazanmai: Reo and Mabu spinoff manga.

The Sarazanmai anime premiered in April 2019 and had 11 episodes. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the show as it aired.



Source: Press release