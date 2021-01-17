Uma Musume Pretty Derby Smartphone Game Introduced in Promo Video

Game launches on February 24 for iOS and Android

The official Poka TV YouTube channel started streaming an introductory promotional video for Cygames ' Uma Musume Pretty Derby smartphone game on Saturday. The video is narrated by voice actors Azumi Waki and Rena Maeda .

The game will launch on February 24 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in Winter 2018 and delayed in order to raise the game's quality.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.

The second season of the main Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime premiered on the the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on January 4.

The first 13-episode Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime season premiered on April 1, 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. A "BNW no Chikai" (BNW's Oath) anime came bundled with the Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime's fourth Blu-ray Disc volume on December 19, 2018.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise 's spinoff manga series Umayon also inspired its own television anime that premiered in July and ended on September 22.

Cygames is also publishing several other spinoff manga for the franchise on Cycomi , including Uma Musume Pretty Derby : Haru Urara Ganbaru! and Starting Gate: Uma Musume Pretty Derby .

