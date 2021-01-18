Hell's Paradise Manga Ends on January 25

Yūji Kaku revealed on Monday that the Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga will end with its 127th chapter. The 126th chapter revealed on Monday that the next chapter will debut on January 25.

The manga centers on Gabimaru, once exalted as the strongest ninja, but who has now quit his trade, violating the laws of his village. After being captured, he claims he has nothing left to live for. However, due to his superhuman levels of training, he has inadvertently survived multiple executions, from attempts at beheading to burning at the stake. The executioner Sagiri Asaemon tells him that he has lingering attachment to life, and issues him a mission to win his acquittal: to find the elixir of immortality.

Kaku launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018. Shueisha released the manga's 12th compiled book volume in December 2020.

Viz Media is releasing the main Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga digitally through its Shonen Jump service, and Shueisha is also releasing the manga through its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media releases the manga in print, and it shipped the fifth volume in November 2020.

Ōhashi launched a spinoff manga titled Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku (spinoff has same title but has hiragana instead of kanji) on Shonen Jump+ in January 2020, and ended it in June 2020. Shueisha published the manga's one compiled book volume in September 2020.