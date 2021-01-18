Laid-Back Camp VR Games' Video Reveals March, April Release Dates

For PS4, Switch, iOS, Android, PC with English, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, French text support

Gemdrops began streaming a promotional video on Monday for its two VR games based on Afro 's Laid-Back Camp ( Yurucamp ) manga. The video reveals the game's release dates: Yurucamp Virtual Camp Motosuko-hen (Motosu Lake Version) will debut in March, while Yurucamp Virtual Camp Fumoto Camp Jō-hen (Fumoto Camp Site Version) will debut in April.

Both games are slated to release for PlayStation 4, Switch, iOS, Android, and PC via Steam , and will support the PSVR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Switch VR Kit. The games will have Japanese audio, with text support for English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Korean, and French.

The "slow outdoor manga" follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. The ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff premiered in January 2020. The second season of the anime premiered on January 7.