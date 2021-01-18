Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan Creator Launches New Manga in February

The February issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on Tuesday that Hiroshi Shiibashi will launch a new manga titled Iwamoto-senpai no Suisen (Upperclassman Iwamoto's Recommendation) in the magazine's next issue on February 18. The manga is based on an earlier one-shot manga of the same name.

The original one-shot centers on a military academy middle school student named Iwamoto, tasked by his headmaster to investigate the Donji Festival in the town of Shikibe, with the goal of ascertaining whether the town's "Shining Miko" is merely a trick or real.

Shiibashi published the original one-shot on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in March 2020.

Viz Media and Shueisha both began publishing Hiroshi Shiibashi 's Kamio Yui wa Kimi wo Yui manga in March 2019 with the English title Yui Kamio Lets Loose in their respective services Shonen Jump and MANGA Plus . The manga also launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on the same day. The manga ended in November 2019.

Shiibashi is the creator of the Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan , Illegal Rare , and Tsukumogami: Teito Jōhōbu Tokkenchobōin Serosero Nanashiki manga. Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan ran from 2008 to 2012 with 25 volumes and inspired two television anime seasons in 2010 and 2011. Viz Media published the manga in English.