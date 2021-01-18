Tori Matsuzaka Stars in Live-Action Monster Hunter Film's Japanese Dub

The official Japanese website for the Hollywood live-action film of CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter game franchise revealed the film's Japanese dub cast on Thursday. The dub will star Tori Matsuzaka (live-action Gatchaman , Library Wars ) as "The Hunter."

The Japanese dub cast also includes:

The film is slated to open in Japan on March 26.

The film was tentatively slated to open in the United States on December 30, but was moved up to December 25, and then moved up again to December 18. The film earned US$2.2 million to rank at #1 in its opening three days in the United States box office.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and TOHO had planned to open the film in North America and Japan, respectively, on September 4. The companies then delayed the film until tentatively next year due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Sony Pictures Entertainment had been targeting April 23, 2021 for the North American opening date, but a teaser video in October revealed a December debut.

Entertainment trade magazine Variety reported on December 5 that Chinese theaters had been pulling the film after the first day of screenings on December 4, reportedly due to a controversial line of dialogue in the film. According to Variety , a quarter of all theater film slots were allotted to the film on December 4 but dropped to 0.7% on December 5. Constantin Film issued an apology for the line of dialogue on December 7, and director Anderson and actor Jin Au-Yeung both apologized for the line last week. Deadline confirmed that the line is being removed from all versions of the film globally.

Screen Gems describes the film's story:

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, revolting attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man who has found a way to fight back.

The film stars Milla Jovovich ( Resident Evil movie franchise) as film-original character Captain Natalie Artemis and martial arts actor Tony Jaa ( Ong-Bak film series) as "The Hunter." Additionally, Ron Perlman ( Hellboy film series, Pacific Rim, Sons of Anarchy ) plays the Admiral, who is the leader of The Hunter's crew. T.I. Harris ( Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp ) plays a sniper named Link, Diego Boneta ( Luis Miguel: La Serie, Pretty Little Liars ) plays Sergeant Marshall, and Hirona Yamazaki plays the Handler. Meagan Good and Josh Helman also have roles in the film.

Sources: Monster Hunter film's Japanese website, 4Gamer (簗島)