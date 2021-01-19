Hypnosis Mic Anime's Soundtrack Album Debuts at #1

Album sold 41,000 copies

The Hypnosis Mic franchise 's Straight Outta Rhyme Anime album, the soundtrack album for the recent Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima television anime, sold 41,000 copies and ranked #1 in the Oricon weekly album chart for the January 11-17 week. The album shipped on January 13.

The anime was originally slated to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed to October 2020 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime premiered on October 2, and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events.

Source: Oricon via Otakomu