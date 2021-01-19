News
'Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru' Mystery Romantic Comedy Light Novels Listed With TV Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kadokawa's description for the March issue of its Monthly Comic Alive magazine is listing a television anime adaptation for Nigojū and Umibōzu's Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru (The Detective Is Already Dead) light novel series.
The novels center around Kimihiko Kimizuka, a third-year high school student and former assistant of a detective named Siesta. He made Siesta's acquaintance three years ago, 10,000 meters above the ground in a hijacked plane. The two went on one death-defying adventure after another for three years that eventually ended with Siesta's untimely death. Left alone, Kimihiko tries his best to reintegrate himself back into a normal life.
Nigojū published the first volume in the light novel series with illustrations by Umibōzu in November 2019 under Kadokawa's MF Bunko J imprint. The novel won the 15th MF Bunko J newcomer award in 2019. Kadokawa published the novels' fourth volume in November 2020. Mugiko launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Monthly Comic Alive in May 2020, and Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2020.
Source: Kadokawa