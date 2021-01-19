'Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru' Mystery Romantic Comedy Light Novels Listed With TV Anime

Nigojū's story about boy returning to normal life after 3-year adventure with detective

Kadokawa 's description for the March issue of its Monthly Comic Alive magazine is listing a television anime adaptation for Nigojū and Umibōzu's Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru (The Detective Is Already Dead) light novel series.

The novels center around Kimihiko Kimizuka, a third-year high school student and former assistant of a detective named Siesta. He made Siesta's acquaintance three years ago, 10,000 meters above the ground in a hijacked plane. The two went on one death-defying adventure after another for three years that eventually ended with Siesta's untimely death. Left alone, Kimihiko tries his best to reintegrate himself back into a normal life.

Nigojū published the first volume in the light novel series with illustrations by Umibōzu in November 2019 under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J imprint. The novel won the 15th MF Bunko J newcomer award in 2019. Kadokawa published the novels' fourth volume in November 2020. Mugiko launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Monthly Comic Alive in May 2020, and Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2020.

Source: Kadokawa