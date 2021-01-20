Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection Anime Film Gets 4D Screenings

Screenings start on January 29 with exclusive bonus postcards

The official website for the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection anime film announced on December 5 that the film will get 4DX and MX4D screenings in 82 theaters in Japan on January 29. The site revealed on Thursday the postcards that theaters will hand out to theatergoers for the screening. MX4D screenings will hand out the postcard featuring Lelouch and C.C., while 4DX screenings will hand out the postcards featuring Lelouch and Suzaku. Main animator Yuriko Chiba drew the illustrations.

The film opened in Japan in February 2019. Funimation screened the film in North America in May 2019. Producer Kōjirō Taniguchi said in April 2019 that the film is "phase 1" of a 10-year plan for new content in the Code Geass franchise .

The franchise will have a new anime series titled Code Geass : Z of the Recapture ( Dakkan no Zetto )

The original Code Geass television series premiered in 2006, followed by a sequel series in 2008. The series has inspired various manga and original video anime, including the Code Geass: Akito the Exiled spinoff, which premiered in 2012.

