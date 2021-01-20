Designer Takaya Imamura Leaves Nintendo

Takaya Imamura , artist and designer for multiple games in Nintendo 's Star Fox, The Legend of Zelda, and F-Zero series, revealed on Wednesday on Facebook that he is leaving Nintendo after 32 years. Imamura shared a photo of himself in front of Nintendo 's office building on his last day. He stated that he will be sad as he thinks about how he will no longer be coming here anymore.

Imamura joined Nintendo in 1989 and began as a graphic designer on the original F-Zero and Star Fox games for Super Nintendo . He then served as an art director on The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask and Star Fox 64 for Nintendo 64. Imamura designed the characters Captain Falcon from F-Zero , Fox McCloud from Star Fox, and Tingle from The Legend of Zelda series. He also directed the Steel Diver and Tank Troopers games.