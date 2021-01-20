Tai Ari Deshita. ~Ojо̄-sama wa Kakutо̄ Game Nante Shinai~ Game-Playing Schoolgirl Manga Gets Anime

Manga about high school girls who play fighting games debuted in January 2020

Eri Ejima 's Tai Ari Deshita. ~Ojо̄-sama wa Kakutо̄ Game Nante Shinai~ (Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games) manga is inspiring an anime. Ejima drew an illustration to commemorate the anime's announcement.

The manga centers on high school girls at an elite finishing school who play fighting games. The story begins when Aya, a commoner who enrolls into Kuromi Girls Academy, discovers the school's queen bee Shirayuri playing a fighting game.

Ejima launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in January 2020. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on Thursday .

Source: Comic Natalie