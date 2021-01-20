The Voynich Hotel's Seiman Douman Launches New Manga

Vivarium de Chōshoku o launches on February 19

The April issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion Red magazine revealed on Tuesday that manga creator Seiman Douman is launching a new manga titled Vivarium de Chōshoku o (Breakfast at the Vivarium) in the magazine's next issue on February 19. The manga centers on three friends who meet up at morning to get to the bottom of their town's "seven mysteries."

The magazine describes the manga as having an "inevitable anime adaptation." The manga will have a color opening page.

Douman launched The Voynich Hotel manga in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion Retsu magazine in 2006 and ended it in March 2014. Akita Shoten published the series in three compiled volumes. Douman also launched the How Many Light-Years to Babylon? manga in Young Champion Retsu magazine in 2017 and ended it in 2019, and Akita Shoten published one volume for the manga in 2019.

Seven Seas Entertainment has released all three volumes of The Voynich Hotel in English. Seven Seas Entertainment also released How Many Light-Years to Babylon? in December 2020. How Many Light-Years to Babylon? won the Best Comic Award in the 51st Seiun Awards in 2020.



Source: Comic Natalie