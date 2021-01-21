Amazon Prime Video Removes Scum's Wish, Yuki Yuna is a Hero, More Anime

Amazon Prime Video has removed the Scum's Wish , Yuki Yuna Is a Hero , The Great Passage , Eromanga Sensei , and Just Because! anime from its service in the United States. The listings for all five anime are still available, but the anime are not available to stream.

The Scum's Wish anime premiered in Japan on Amazon Prime Video and Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in January 2017. Amazon Prime Video exclusively streamed the anime series in Japan and abroad, including in the United States as part of its now-defunct Anime Strike service.

The original Yuki Yuna Is a Hero television anime premiered in October 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2017 and aired in two parts: Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō and Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Yūsha no Shō . The first part is a six-episode recut of the three Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō films adapting Takahiro and illustrator BUNBUN 's illustrated novel series Washio Sumi wa Yūsha de Aru (Washio Sumi is a Hero). The second part is a direct sequel to the first season.

The Great Passage anime premiered on the Fuji TV network's Noitamina timeslot in October 2016. The series streamed on Amazon Prime in some territories as it aired, but was not streamed in the United States until the launch of the now-defunct Anime Strike service in January 2017.

The Eromanga Sensei television anime premiered in April 2017. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Amazon 's Anime Strike as it aired.

The Just Because! anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on Anime Strike in the United States. The anime is now streaming on HIDIVE .

Thanks to Austin Ryden for the news tip.

Source: Amazon Prime Video (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5)