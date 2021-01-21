How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom TV Anime Casts Reina Ueda

Ueda plays songstress Juna Doma in July anime

The official website for the television anime of Dojyomaru 's How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom ( Genjitsushugi Yūsha no Ōkoku Saikenki ) light novel series announced on Friday that Reina Ueda is joining the cast as Juna Doma, a songstress from the Kingdom of Elfrieden who supports the protagonist Kazuya Souma.

Yūsuke Kobayashi voices protagonist Kazuya Souma (right in image above), while Inori Minase voices the heroine Liscia Elfrieden (left).

The anime will premiere this July.

Takashi Watanabe ( The Slayers , Ikki Tousen , Freezing ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Go Zappa ( Koihime Musō , Moriarty the Patriot ) and Hiroshi Ohnogi ( Aquarion , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) are penning the scripts. Mai Otsuka ( Shakugan no Shana , Urara Meirochō , The Demon Girl Next Door ) is designing the characters. Akiyuki Tateyama ( Laid-Back Camp , ISLAND , Senryū Girl ) is composing the music, and Jin Aketagawa is the audio director. WOWMAX is credited as producer.

J-Novel Club is releasing the novels digitally, while Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the novels in print. J-Novel Club describes the story:

"O, Hero!" With that cliched line, Kazuya Souma found himself summoned to another world and his adventure--did not begin. After he presents his plan to strengthen the country economically and militarily, the king cedes the throne to him and Souma finds himself saddled with ruling the nation! What's more, he's betrothed to the king's daughter now...?! In order to get the country back on its feet, Souma calls the wise, the talented, and the gifted to his side. Five people gather before the newly crowned Souma. Just what are the many talents and abilities they possess...?! What path will his outlook as a realist take Souma and the people of his country down? A revolutionary transferred-to-another-world administrative fantasy series starts here!

Overlap published the first volume with illustrations by Fuyuyuki in Japan in May 2016. Satoshi Ueda also launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Overlap's Comic Gardo website in July 2017, and J-Novel Club is also publishing the manga digitally. The 13th volume of the novels shipped in September 2020, and the sixth volume of the manga shipped in November 2020.

J-Novel Club released the 12th volume of the novels digitally in August 2020, and Seven Seas Entertainment released the ninth volume in print in December 2020. J-Novel Club released the fifth volume of the manga digitally in November 2020.