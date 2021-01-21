Nishi Ogikubo Mitsuboshi Yōshudō Live-Action Series Reveals Cast, February 11 Premiere

The official website for the live-action series adaptation of Sai Asai 's Nishi Ogikubo Mitsuboshi Yōshudō manga revealed a cast member and the series' February 11 premiere date on Wednesday.

Keita Machida (seen in costume below) will play Ryōichirō Amemiya, the handsome young bartender of Mitsuboshi Yōshudō.

The series will premiere on MBS and TV Kanagawa on February 11, on Chiba TV on February 12, on TV Saitama on February 17, and on Tochigi TV and Gunma TV on February 18.

Yoshiaki Murao and Juntarō Kobayashi are among the directors for the show. Moral, Kenichi Tani, Reiko Murano, and Akihiro Toda are penning scripts for the series. Rock band I Don't Like Mondays is performing the show's theme song "Entertainer."

The manga's story centers on a hole-in-the-wall bar that has a handsome bartender and a silent chef. The bartender serves cocktails as he gives an ear to a patron's problems, while the chef serves delicacies made from simple canned food.

Asai launched the manga in Mystery Bonita in October 2020.

Asai previously drew the Alice in the Country of Clover: Knight's Knowledge and Alice in Twin World: Love, Storms, and Flower Clocks manga. Seven Seas Entertainment released both series in English.





Source: Nishi Ogikubo Mitsuboshi Yōshudō live-action series' website, Comic Natalie