Nobuaki Tadano Ends Oni no Mataoni no Amo Manga

Manga about huntress tracking down mountain god to rescue friend launched in September 2017

The February issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine published the final chapter of Nobuaki Tadano 's Oni no Mataoni no Amo (Amo the Demon Hunter) manga on Wednesday. The manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship in April.

The manga centers on Amo, a girl in a small village in Japan. While women are forbidden to set foot within the mountain near the village for fear of earning the jealousy of the mountain's god, Amo has taken to the skill of hunting, and makes a habit of sneaking in alongside her friend and fellow hunter Manza. One day, while tracking down a bear, they are assaulted by the giant serpentine form of the mountain god, taking Manza away from her.

Tadano launched the manga in Monthly Young Magazine in September 2017. Kodansha published the manga's second volume in September 2019.

Vertical previously published all four volumes of Tadano's 7 Billion Needles ( 70 Oku no Hari ) manga