Resident Evil Village Game's Trailers Reveal May 7 Release, New Multiplayer Game

Game available for current & last-gen consoles, PC with demo on PS Store now available

CAPCOM revealed a new trailer on Thursday for Resident Evil Village , the eighth entry in its Resident Evil survival horror game series. The trailer reveals the game's May 7 release date for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . (Users who purchase the PS4 and Xbox One version can upgrade to the respective PS5 and Xbox Series versions for no additional cost.) A standalone demo for the game titled "Maiden" is now also available in the PlayStation Store.





CAPCOM will also release another separate demo for the game for all platforms this spring.

CAPCOM will also bundle a new multiplayer game for PS4, Xbox One, and PC titled Resident Evil Re:Verse with the release of Resident Evil Village . The game is set after the story of Resident Evil 7 biohazard . CAPCOM is streaming a trailer for the game.





Resident Evil Village will have a standard edition, Deluxe Edition, and Collector's Edition release. The Deluxe Edition will include exclusive weapons, music, a special save point, extra difficulty settings, and a special screen filter. The Complete Edition includes the contents of the Deluxe Edition, in addition a poster, a figure of Chris Redfield, an art book, and a collector's box with steelcase disc container. The game will also be available in a "Complete Bundle" that will include both Resident Evil Village and the previous Resident Evil 7 biohazard game.

CAPCOM describes the story: [Spoilers for Resident Evil 7 biohazard , highlight to read.] Taking place a few years after the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife, Mia, seem to have finally found peace after the horrifying events they endured at the Baker family's plantation house. Despite putting the past behind them, a surprising yet familiar face returns in the form of Chris Redfield… whose shocking actions ultimately cause Ethan to end up in a mysterious, snow-covered village..

Resident Evil 7: biohazard shipped for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil .

CAPCOM 's remake of the Resident Evil 3 game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 3. The release includes the Resident Evil: Resistance online game, which was previously titled "Project Resistance." CAPCOM describes the project as a "brand-new team-based survival horror experience."

CAPCOM 's remake of the Resident Evil 2 game launched for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One in January 2019. The remake has third-person perspective gameplay (changed from the fixed camera angles of the original game), similar to the gameplay introduced in Resident Evil 4 . The game received the "Ultimate Game of the Year" award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2019 ceremony in London in November.