Sanrio's New Gudetama Anime Premieres Online with English Subtitles

Sanrio launched a new series of animated shorts for its Gudetama character titled Gudetama ~Muhо̄ Chitai de Jiyū mo Fujiyū~ (Freedom Is Also Inconvenient in the Lawless Area, or Gudetama Freestyle ) on YouTube on Thursday. The first episode, "The Secret Story of Gudetama 's Birth," is available with English subtitles.

New episodes will launch on the channel on the first and third Friday of every month at 7:00 p.m. JST (5:00 a.m. EST). The episodes will be longer than the previous Gudetama television series' 30-second animated shorts.

Gudetama joined Sanrio 's popular character line-up in 2013. Sanrio describes Gudetama as an egg that is dead to the world and completely lacks motivation. No matter what cooking method someone uses, Gudetama remains unmoved.

The character appears in various online animated shorts. The first animated short premiered in March 2014, and the shorts continued airing on television until the end of 2020.