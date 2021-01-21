The [email protected] franchise 's latest smartphone game, The [email protected] Poplinks puzzle game, launched on iOS and Android devices in Japan on Thursday. The game is free to play with in-app purchases. The game's official YouTube channel began streaming a new promotional video:

The game is in the "original unit-training & live concert puzzle game" genre.

As music producers, players can assemble three idols — even those from different agencies — into an original unit to perform in the "Poplinks Festival" event. The game launched with an initial lineup of 75 idols and 27 songs, and it will add more. The new game features idols from works including the original game, The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , The [email protected] Million Live! , The [email protected] SideM , and The [email protected] Shiny Colors.

The game's official website lets people search through the idol lineup by birthplace, birthday, brand, age, height, and other criteria.