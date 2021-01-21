Voice Actress Akari Kitō Diagnosed with Gastroenteritis

Voice actress Akari Kitō announced on Twitter that she has been diagnosed with gastroenteritis. She had posted on Twitter last week that she had a cold, but when she did not recover, she went to a large hospital to get re-examined. The hospital diagnosed and treated Kitō's gastroenteritis.

Kitō shared that she is now in better physical condition, and added that she tested negative for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while she was at the hospital. Kitō plans to gradually resume working, and she looks forward to continued support from her worried fans and related parties.

Kitō has played various characters in anime including Nezuko Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Tsukasa in TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , Kotoko Iwanaga in In/Spectre , Adachi in Adachi and Shimamura , and Kaho in Blend S . She is voicing Mädchen Amick in Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck and Arma in EX-ARM .