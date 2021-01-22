News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 11-17

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Momotaro Dentetsu stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: January 11-17

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 107,064 1,617,601
2 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 36,009 6,553,618
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 35,397 2,237,398
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 26,636 3,601,699
5 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 17,099 4,109,327
6 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 15,295 601,384
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 14,430 1,774,814
8 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 11,640 3,743,798
9 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 10,069 1,797,617
10 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 9,882 3,929,246
11 NSw Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo October 30, 2020 8,283 521,508
12 NSw Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Marvelous November 12, 2020 7,177 117,058
13 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18, 2020 6,623 543,257
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 6,339 1,755,290
15 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle Nintendo November 6, 2020 6,302 188,086
16 NSw Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise Imagineer December 3, 2020 6,175 56,055
17 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 5,870 1,019,072
18 NSw Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity KOEI Tecmo Games November 20, 2020 4,593 331,047
19 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Sega December 10, 2020 4,453 81,545
20 NSw Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition) Square Enix December 4, 2020 4,270 50,841

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 4-10
