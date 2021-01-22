News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 11-17
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Momotaro Dentetsu stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|107,064
|1,617,601
|2
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|36,009
|6,553,618
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|35,397
|2,237,398
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|26,636
|3,601,699
|5
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|17,099
|4,109,327
|6
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|15,295
|601,384
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|14,430
|1,774,814
|8
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|11,640
|3,743,798
|9
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|10,069
|1,797,617
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|9,882
|3,929,246
|11
|NSw
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|October 30, 2020
|8,283
|521,508
|12
|NSw
|Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
|Marvelous
|November 12, 2020
|7,177
|117,058
|13
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18, 2020
|6,623
|543,257
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|6,339
|1,755,290
|15
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle
|Nintendo
|November 6, 2020
|6,302
|188,086
|16
|NSw
|Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
|Imagineer
|December 3, 2020
|6,175
|56,055
|17
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|5,870
|1,019,072
|18
|NSw
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|November 20, 2020
|4,593
|331,047
|19
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|Sega
|December 10, 2020
|4,453
|81,545
|20
|NSw
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition)
|Square Enix
|December 4, 2020
|4,270
|50,841
Source: Famitsu