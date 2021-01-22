Live-Action Night Beyond the Tricornered Window Film's Clip Shows Main Characters

Hiyakawa, Mikado ask Erika to lift curse in clip for film debuting today

Shochiku began streaming a clip from the live-action film of Tomoko Yamashita 's The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window ( Sankaku Mado no Sotogawa wa Yoru ) boys-love manga on Friday. The clip shows Hiyakawa and Mikado asking Erika to lift a curse she unwittingly put on someone.





The film opened on Friday . The film was previously scheduled to premiere on October 30 last year, but was delayed until 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The film stars Masaki Okada (live-action Gintama , Space Brothers , Future Diary , left in picture below) as Rihito Hiyakawa, and Jun Shison (live-action anohana , Ressha Sentai Tokkyūger, right) as Kosuke Mikado.

Yurina Hirate (live-action Hibiki: Shōsetsuka ni Naru Hōhō film's Hibiki Akui) plays the character Erika Hiura in the film. A key character to the story, Hiura looks like a normal high school girl, but can actually inflict powerful curses on people.

Yukihiro Morigaki directed the film, and Tomoko Aizawa penned the script. The band Zutto Mayonaka de Iinoni. (Zutomayo) composed the film's theme song "Kuraku Kuroku" (Darker and Blacker).

SuBLime is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

Shy bookstore clerk Kosuke Mikado has the ability to see ghosts and spirits, an ability he wishes he didn't have, since what he sees usually terrifies him. Rihito Hiyakawa, an exorcist whose supernatural powers are as strong as his social graces are weak, doesn't seem to fear anything, mortal or otherwise. When this odd couple gets together to solve the bizarre cases that come their way, their work methods may not be entirely safe for work!

Yamashita launched the manga in Libre Publishing 's Magazine BExBOY in March 2013, and ended it on December 7. Libre Publishing released the manga's ninth volume on September 10. SuBLime released the seventh volume digitally on October 27.

The manga is inspiring a television anime.