Netflix Adds Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV Anime in U.S.

26-episode series premiered in April 2019

Netflix announced on Friday that it is now streaming the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime in the United States. The NX Twitter account described the release as the anime's "first season."

The anime premiered in April 2019, and it ran for 26 episodes. Aniplex of America licensed the series and is also streaming the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime on October 12. Funimation began streaming the English dub on December 8.

Aniplex of America describes the television anime's story:

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

Haruo Sotozaki ( Tales of Zestiria the X , Tales of Symphonia the Animation ) directed the television anime at ufotable ( Fate/Zero , Kara no Kyoukai , Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu ). ufotable was also credited for the scripts. Akira Matsushima ( Maria Watches Over Us , Tales of Zestiria the X ) was the character designer, with Miyuki Satō , Yōko Kajiyama , and Mika Kikuchi serving as sub-character designers. Yuki Kajiura ( Sword Art Online , Fate/Zero , Madoka Magica ) and Gō Shiina ( Tales of Zestiria the X , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , God Eater ) composed the music. Hikaru Kondo produced the series.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film opened in Japan on October 16. The film has earned 36,176,405,350 yen (about US$348.8 million) and has sold 26.44 million tickets as of Sunday. The film returned to the #1 spot over the weekend, its 14th weekend in Japan. The film has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. It is now also at least the second highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, topping your name. 's worldwide US$357,986,087 earnings. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film with both subtitles and an English dub in theaters in North America early this year.

The television anime also received three recompilations.