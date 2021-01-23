Kabuto Kodai's Remake of Mikoto Yamaguchi's Shinigami-sama ni Saigo no Onegai o Manga Ends

Manga about murderer haunted by vengeful dead sister launched in March 2019

The February issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine published the final chapter on Friday of Kabuto Kodai's Shinigami-sama ni Saigo no Onegai o RE ( The Final Wishes Granted by a Grim Reaper RE ) remake manga. The manga remakes Mikoto Yamaguchi 's Shinigami-sama ni Saigo no Onegai o manga.

The remake launched in Gangan Joker in March 2019, and Square Enix published the manga's fourth compiled volume on November 21.

Kodai, under the name Sōichirō , is the character designer for Ryukishi07 's Rose Guns Days game, and he also drew the Rose Guns Days Season One manga adaptation. Sōichirō also drew the "Episode 4: Alliance of the Golden Witch" arc of the manga series Umineko When They Cry . Yen Press has released both manga in English.

The original Shinigami-sama ni Saigo no Onegai o manga by Yamaguchi ran in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker from 2009 to 2011. Square Enix published four compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga's story begins when a 16-year-old boy is only days away from his death sentence being carried out. He is accused of murdering his entire family. In his last few days, his little sister appears to him again in the form of a shinigami (a spirit of death) that will ensure that his soul ends up in hell.

The ongoing Tomodachi Game manga by Yuki Sato is based on Yamaguchi's original concept, and it inspired a live-action series, as well as two live-action films that all debuted in 2017. The manga launched in 2013. Yen Press also published Yamaguchi's Scumbag Loser manga in 2016.