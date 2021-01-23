Kowloon Highschool Chronicle RPG Releases in English on February 4

PS2 RPG releases for Switch, features remastered graphics

Arc System Works America, Inc. announced on Thursday that it will launch the Kowloon Highschool Chronicle ( Kowloon Youma Gakuen Ki ) PlayStation 2 role-playing game in the West for the Nintendo Switch on February 4. The release will be in English and feature remastered graphics.

The company revealed the opening video of the English release.

Arc System Works America describes the game:

Take on the role of a young man who appears as a transfer student at Kamiyoshi Academy in Shinjuku, Tokyo. While he seems like a normal student, he is actually a treasure hunter. His mission is to discover a mysterious ruin hidden deep beneath the school. Accompanied by his new friends from school, he sets out to discover the mysteries of a super ancient civilization. However, numerous traps, monsters called "Kehito" that lurk within the ruins, and the clutches of the "student council" stand in his way! Build your relationship with friends, solve puzzles, dodge traps, defeat enemies, and discover the great mysteries and treasure sealed beneath the school!

Nintendo revealed the Kowloon Youma Gakuen-ki re-release for the Nintendo Switch in September 2019. Arc System Works released the game in Japan under the title Kowloon Youma Gakuen Ki: Origin of Adventure in June 2020. The original PS2 game launched in Japan in 2004.

Source: Press release