Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Game Reveals DLC Character Toppo

“Legendary Pack 1” also features DLC character Pikkon this spring

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed screenshots of the DLC character Toppo, "The God of Destruction," for its Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 game on its website on Thursday. The character will launch as part of the “Legendary Pack 1” DLC in spring 2021.

The “Legendary Pack 1” will also feature the DLC character Pikkon. The game's 12th free update will also release with the DLC.

As of last December, the game has reached 7 million units shipped worldwide (including digital versions).

Bandai Namco Entertainment released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe in October 2016, and for PS4 in Japan in November 2016. The company then released the game for Nintendo Switch in Japan and the West in September 2017. The game launched for Google 's Stadia gaming platform in December 2019.

The game's third DLC "Extra Pack" launched in August 2018, and the fourth DLC "Extra Pack" featuring the characters "Super Saiyan Full Power Broly" and SSGSS Gogeta launched in December 2018. The game added the DLC characters Ribrianne and Super Saiyan God Vegeta as part of "Ultra Pack 1" in June 2019.

The first Dragon Ball Xenoverse game shipped for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 in Japan, Europe, and North America in February 2015. The game also debuted on PC via Steam in the same month. The game series has shipped more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's website via Gematsu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.