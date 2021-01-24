The Full-Time Wife Escapist's Tsunami Umino Launches New Manga

New manga details travel stories of 2 women

The official Twitter account for Kodansha 's Kiss magazine revealed on Sunday that Tsunami Umino will launch a new manga titled Travel Journal in the magazine's March issue, which will ship on Monday.

The manga will tell the travel stories of an editor named Tama and a bookstore employee named Hina. The first chapter features the two women going on a "stay at home overseas trip."

Umino began the The Full-Time Wife Escapist ( Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu ) manga in November 2012, and ended the manga in February 2020. Kodansha shipped the 11th and final compiled book volume in April 2020. The manga won the shojo category of the 39th Kodansha Awards.

A live-action television series adaptation aired in Japan in fall 2016. A new live-action special aired on December 31.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English.

