Beyblade Burst Sparking Anime Premieres on Disney XD in U.S. in February

ADK Emotions NY announced on Friday that Beyblade Burst Surge (or Beyblade Burst Sparking ), the anime portion of the new project for the Beyblade Burst series, will premiere in the United States on Disney XD on February 20 at 8:00 a.m. EST. New episodes will air on Saturdays each week at 8:30 a.m. EST with reruns being scheduled for Sundays at 8:30 a.m. EST and weekdays at 3:00 p.m. EST. The show will have 26 episodes.

The anime premiered on the CoroCoro Channel and the Takara Tomy Channel (both on YouTube ) on April 3.

The story centers on brothers Hikaru and Hyūga Asahi, who participate in an all-star battle featuring "Legendary Bladers" from the Beyblade Burst series.

The anime stars:

Hiro Morita is credited with the original work. Katsuhito Akiyama is the chief director, and Jin Gu Oh is directing the anime at OLM . Hideki Sonoda is overseeing the series scripts, and Toshiaki Ōhashi is the character designer.

The project also includes new toys. The new toys including a new launcher and other parts launched on March 28. The launcher marked the first in the 21-year-old franchise where a launcher actually creates sparks when used.

Hiro Morita is also drawing a Beyblade Burst Sparking arc for his overall Beyblade Burst manga.

The Beyblade Burst Rise ( Beyblade Burst GT ) anime debuted in Japan in April 2019 with the title Beyblade Burst GT on the Coro Coro Comics YouTube channel and on the Takara Tomy Channel streaming service. The English dub of the anime premiered on Disney XD in the United States in February 2020. Canadian television channel Teletoon also aired the anime starting in March 2020. Corus Entertainment licensed the series from ADK Emotions NY (formerly Sunrights ).

The first Beyblade Burst anime premiered in Japan in April 2016, followed by the Beyblade Burst God ( Beyblade Burst Evolution ) "second season" in April 2017, and then Beyblade Burst Chōzetsu in April 2018.

