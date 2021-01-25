News
Crunchyroll Adds Original Mobile Suit Gundam Anime to Catalog
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Classic 1979 series streams on Monday
Crunchyroll announced that it will begin streaming the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime on Monday at 6:00 p.m. EST. The series will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Crunchyroll describes the series:
Universal Century 0079. The rebel space colonies of the Principality of Zeon launch a war of independence against the Earth Federation, using humanoid fighting vehicles called mobile suits to overwhelm the Federation Forces and conquer half of Earth's surface. Months later, the Federation has finally developed its own prototype mobile suits at a remote space colony. But when the colony suffers a Zeon surprise attack, these new weapons fall into the hands of a motley crew of civilians and cadets. Fate places a youth named Amuro Ray at the controls of the white Mobile Suit Gundam...
Funimation also began streaming the series in November.
Yoshiyuki Tomino directed the 1979 series at Nippon Sunrise. Hiroyuki Hoshiyama, Kenichi Matsuzaki, Yoshihisa Araki, Yū Yamamoto, and Tomino wrote the scripts. Yoshikazu Yasuhiko designed the characters, and Kunio Okawara provided mechanical designs.
Source: Crunchyroll