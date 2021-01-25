Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Film Earns 36.5 Billion Yen, Sells 26.67 Million Tickets

Film stays at #1 spot in its 15th weekend

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film has earned 36.5 billion yen (about US$351.7 million) and has sold 26.67 million tickets as of Sunday. The film stayed in the #1 spot over the weekend, its 15th weekend in Japan.

After 12 consecutive weeks at #1 in the box office in Japan, the film dropped to #2 during the January 9-10 weekend. The film then rose back up to #1 in its 14th weekend.

The film has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen in its original run, but has since earned a total of 31.68 billion yen after last summer's revival screenings.) It is now also at least the second highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, topping your name. 's worldwide US$357,986,087 earnings.

Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film with both subtitles and an English dub in theaters in North America early this year.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in theaters in Japan on October 16.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web