Kinoko Higurashi Launches Kū Neru Futari Sumu Futari Sequel Manga

Manga picks up from previous story with Ritsuko, Shūichi now at 35 years old

The official Twitter account for Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine revealed on Monday that Kinoko Higurashi will launch a sequel manga for their Kū Neru Futari Sumu Futari (They Eat, Sleep, and Live Together) manga in the magazine's April issue on February 25. The sequel manga is titled Kū Neru Futari Sumu Futari Zoku .

The sequel manga picks up the story with Ritsuko and Shūichi, both 35 years old, and now married for five years, and exploring how they deal with jobs, married life, and their changing relationship with their respective parents.

The original manga's story began with Ritsuko and Shūichi having dated for 10 years, and living together for eight years, in a relationship that is more than lovers, but still not yet married.

Higurashi launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zenon in 2012, and ended it in 2014. Tokuma Shoten published five compiled book volumes for the manga.

Higurashi previously drew the My Brother the Shut-in ( Futsutsuka Mono no Ani Desu ga ) manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine from 2015 to 2017. Kodansha Comics published the manga digitally. Higurashi also ended the Kojinsa Arimasu (There's All Kinds) manga in June 2020. Higurashi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning and D Morning magazines in November 2018.

