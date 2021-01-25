Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka Manga Ends on February 25

Manga about military magical girls launched in 2015, inspired 2019 TV anime

The February issue of Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine revealed on Monday that Makoto Fukami and Seigo Tokiya 's Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka ( Mahō Shōjo Tokushūsen Asuka ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on February 25.

The manga entered its "final battle" on October 24.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga series in English, and it describes the story:

When the Earth is threatened by the sudden appearance of undead creatures, a group of young women blessed with powers from a mysterious source rose to defeat them. Now, after three years of apparent peace, the same malevolent creatures have resurfaced. Five magical girls are once again conscripted to war as the Magical Girl Special-Ops force, to defend mankind from an unholy nemesis.

Fukami ( Psycho-Pass script) writes the series, and Tokiya ( Teizokurei Monophobia ) provides the art. Naoya Tamura collaborates on the military setting. The creative team launched the series in Big Gangan in June 2015, and Square Enix shipped the 13th compiled book volume on September 25. Seven Seas Entertainment shipped the ninth volume on October 27.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.