Mr. Osomatsu Anime Gets 3 Valentine's Day Shorts

The official website for Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) television anime revealed on Monday that the anime will have a three-episode Valentine's-themed short series titled Chocomatsu-san Valentine's Day-hen . The shorts will debut on Docomo's dTV service on February 13, 14, and 15. The shorts will also have counterpart shorts in March titled Chocomatsu-san White Day-hen .

The third season of Mr. Osomatsu premiered last October. Crunchyroll is streaming the season as it airs in Japan. The anime's second cours (quarter of the year) premiered on January 4.

Eiji Abiko , an animation director on the first season, is replacing Naoyuki Asano as the new season's character designer. Director Yōichi Fujita and series script supervisor and writer Shū Matsubara are returning from the previous seasons at Studio Pierrot . Besides the sextuplets' voice actors, the other cast members are returning as well.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The first Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in October 2015, and Crunchyroll streamed the first Mr. Osomatsu anime season as it aired in Japan. The second Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi in October 2017. The series also inspired a film and various videos.

Viz Media acquired the digital streaming, electronic sell-through, home video, and merchandise rights for the Mr. Osomatsu anime, including the second season. Viz Media is releasing the anime with an English dub.