Iyuno Media Group Wholly Acquires SDI Media
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Imagica Group held controlling stake in L.A.-based localization company
Localization company Iyuno Media Group announced last Friday that it has acquired 100% of SDI Media, a Los Angeles-based post-production firm that specializes in localizing foreign media.
Iyuno acquired localization company BTI Studios in 2019.
Imagica Group, the Sumitomo Corporation, and the Cool Japan Fund jointly acquired SDI Media in 2015, with Imagica having a 50.1% controlling stake.
Both Iyuno and SDI Media localize media, including anime, from and into multiple languages for distribution in multiple territories.
Thanks to Tyrell Landsberg for the news tip.
Source: Iyuno Media Group