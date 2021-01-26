Iyuno Media Group Wholly Acquires SDI Media

Localization company Iyuno Media Group announced last Friday that it has acquired 100% of SDI Media , a Los Angeles-based post-production firm that specializes in localizing foreign media.

Iyuno acquired localization company BTI Studios in 2019.

Imagica Group, the Sumitomo Corporation , and the Cool Japan Fund jointly acquired SDI Media in 2015, with Imagica having a 50.1% controlling stake.

Both Iyuno and SDI Media localize media, including anime, from and into multiple languages for distribution in multiple territories.

Thanks to Tyrell Landsberg for the news tip.

Source: Iyuno Media Group