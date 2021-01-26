Sentai Filmworks Unveils English Dub Clip, Cast for Food Wars! Season 4 Anime

Sentai Filmworks began streaming an English dub clip on Monday for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate ( Shokugeki no Sōma: Shin no Sara ), the fourth anime season based on Yūto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki 's manga. The company also unveiled the season's English dub cast:

The cast includes:

Kyle Colby Jones is directing and writing the English dub . Marta Bechtol is also writing. Jonathan Rodriguez is the audio engineer, and Ricardo Contreras is in charge of mix and sound design.

The fourth season premiered in October 2019 and has 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Yoshitomo Yonetani returned to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa returned to oversee the series scripts, and Tomoyuki Shitaya returned as character designer.

The fifth season premiered last April, but had delayed new episodes in mid-April due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The season restarted its broadcast from episode 1 last July. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The first anime season aired for 24 episodes from April to September 2015. Food Wars! The Second Plate , the second anime season, aired for 13-episodes starting in July. The third season, Food Wars! The Third Plate , premiered in October 2017, and the second half of the third season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all three series as they aired, and Sentai Filmworks has licensed all three series.

Tsukuda and Saeki launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and ended the series after a three-chapter epilogue in August 2019. Chef Yuki Morisaki is credited for cooperation for the manga. Viz Media released chapters of the manga weekly in English on its app and website, and also releases the manga's compiled book volumes in English. Shueisha also publishes the manga digitally in English on its MANGA Plus service.

Source: Sentai Filmworks