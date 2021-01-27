Navel Announces New Work in Shuffle! Game Series Titled Princess x Princess

Game company Navel announced on Wednesday a new work related to the Shuffle! visual novel series titled Princess x Princess. Kо̄ta Takeuchi, Jackson Oh (original Shuffle! ), Higashinosuke, and Fumihiko Kuwabara are writing the scripts. Aoi Nishimata and Hiro Suzuhira , the designers of the first Shuffle! game, are responsible for the art in the new work.

Navel opened a teaser website. The website notes that more details will be announced at a future date, and that characters and visuals are subject to change for improved quality.

Active Gaming Media and GREE released the first Shuffle! visual novel game on PC via Steam in 2016, and they describe the story:

In a certain ancient ruin, two doors were discovered, then accidentally opened. Through these doors were two different worlds: the World of the Gods, and the World of Demons. The three worlds from then on out became interconnected, bringing drastic changes to the human world... The story takes place in an average town in an average country. Two different families moved in either side of a boy who was living in peace and quiet. These were the families of the King of the Gods and the King of the Demons, the rulers of their respective worlds. Both of these Kings had moved upon the wishes of their daughters, who had been in love with the boy since they were young. Years ago, the two girls met the boy only for a moment and neither of them could forget that fateful encounter as they continued to hold him close in their hearts. Now, with the boy's friends and roommates and all sorts of other people getting mixed up in their story, they begin their new lives―full of trouble, despair, and maybe a little bit of hope. “The man who can become either God, Demon, or Human.” As his friends jokingly call him this, packed with a bit of both sarcasm and envy, the story begins…

Navel released the Shuffle! episode 2 game in May 2020. The game's creators are also working on Princess x Princess.

Navel released the first adult game on PC in 2004, on PlayStation 2 with a lower age restriction in 2005, and in an expanded adult release on PC in 2009. MangaGamer released the game in English in 2009, but without the two additional routes from the PS2 version (and later Steam version).

The game series inspired two television anime series, as well as several novel and manga volumes. Funimation licensed and released the first Shuffle! anime series in North America in 2008.

