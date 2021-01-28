Actress Cloris Leachman Passes Away at 94

Actress Cloris Leachman passed away due to natural causes on Wednesday at her home in Encinitas, California. According to Leachman's son, her daughter was at her side. She was 94.

Leachman's anime roles include Dola in Castle in the Sky and Yoshie in Ponyo .

Leachman acted in numerous television shows and movies including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Last Picture Show, The Twilight Zone, Malcolm in the Middle, Young Frankenstein, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and Spanglish. She won eight Primetime Emmy Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

Thanks to Lester Yung for the news tip.

Source: People (Dave Quinn)