Canno's Gōkaku no Tame no! Yasashii Sankaku Kankei Nyūmon Manga Ends

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine published the final chapter of Canno 's Gōkaku no Tame no! Yasashii Sankaku Kankei Nyūmon (For Passing! Entering a Gentle Threesome) manga on Wednesday .

The previous issue in December revealed that the manga would reach its climax this month.

The manga's yuri threesome story centers on a third-year junior high school girl who wants to attend the high school that the senior student she yearns for attends. However, her grades are an obstacle. She goes on a tour of the school and inadvertently witnesses two girls kissing.

Canno launched the manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in January 2020. The manga's first compiled volume shipped on August 27.

Canno 's Kiss and White Lily for My Dearest Girl manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in November 2013, and the series ended in February 2019. The 10th and final compiled book volume shipped in March 2019. Yen Press published the series in English.

