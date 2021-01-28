Demon Slayer Film Sold 42% of All Tickets in S. Korea on Opening Day

Film sold 66,000 tickets to rank #1 on opening day

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime sold 66,000 tickets to rank #1 at the South Korean box office on its opening day on Wednesday . The film sold 41.7% of all tickets sold in South Korea that day, and it had already ranked #1 in advance ticket sales before its opening.

The film was originally scheduled to open in South Korea in December, but it was delayed to January 27 due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). South Korea's overall box office last year dropped by about 70% compared to the year before.

After 12 consecutive weeks at #1 in the box office in Japan, the film dropped to #2 during the January 9-10 weekend, its 13th weekend. During that weekend, the film sold 425,000 tickets and earned 677,783,450 yen (about US$6.57 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film returned to the #1 spot in its 14th weekend. As of its 15th weekend, the film has sold 26.67 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 36,550,114,550 yen (about US$352.1 million).

The film has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen in its original run, but has since earned a total of 31.68 billion yen after this summer's revival screenings.) The Demon Slayer film is now also at least the second highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, topping your name. 's worldwide US$357,986,087 earnings.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

Sources: JoongAng Ilbo, NTV News 24