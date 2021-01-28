Funimation Makes Spanish, Portuguese Language Options Available in English-Speaking Territories

Now available in U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland after launch in Mexico, Brazil in December

Funimation announced on Monday that its streaming service will add Spanish and Portuguese subtitles and dubs for the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland on February 3. The addition will include subtitled content for shows such as Fruits Basket and Cowboy Bebop , and dubs for "fan favorites," including My Hero Academia , Attack on Titan , Overlord , Assassination Classroom , Blood Blockade Battlefront , and Tokyo Ghoul .

Funimation expanded to Mexico and Brazil with Spanish and Portuguese subtitles and dubs in December.

Funimation announced the service's expansion to Mexico and Brazil at its FunimationCon 2020 online event last July.

The streaming service is currently available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Its content is also available in Australia and New Zealand through AnimeLab . ( Funimation transitioned its titles to AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand in January 2020, after shutting down its FunimationNow service in those territories.)

Sony 's Funimation Global Group recently announced in December that it will acquire Crunchyroll for a purchase price of US$1.175 billion.

Source: Press release