Gunma-chan Prefectural Mascot Character Gets Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Aya Uchida, Yui Ogura appear in anime announcement video for Gunma Prefecture's pony mascot
The official YouTube channel of Gunma Prefecture began streaming a video featuring the prefectural mascot character Gunma-chan, as well as voice actresses (and Gunma natives) Aya Uchida and Yui Ogura, on Friday. The video revealed that the Gunma-chan character will have an anime.
The current pony mascot debuted as the "Yūma-chan" mascot for a sports competition in 1994, and became the prefecture's Gunma-chan mascot in 2008. It replaced an earlier Gunma-chan design that the prefecture used since the 1980s.
Sources: Gunma Prefecture's tsuluno YouTube channel, Comic Natalie