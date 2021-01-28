Gunma-chan Prefectural Mascot Character Gets Anime

The official YouTube channel of Gunma Prefecture began streaming a video featuring the prefectural mascot character Gunma-chan, as well as voice actresses (and Gunma natives) Aya Uchida and Yui Ogura , on Friday. The video revealed that the Gunma-chan character will have an anime.

The current pony mascot debuted as the "Yūma-chan" mascot for a sports competition in 1994, and became the prefecture's Gunma-chan mascot in 2008. It replaced an earlier Gunma-chan design that the prefecture used since the 1980s.