Kaguya-sama: Love is War Original Video Anime Reveals 3 Episode Titles, May 19 Release

Episodes on DVD bundled with 22nd manga volume

This year's ninth issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine announced on Thursday that Aka Akasaka 's 22nd Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen ) manga volume will bundle the upcoming original video anime ( OVA ) on DVD on May 19.

The OVA will have three episodes: "Kaguya-sama Darkness Volume 1," "Kaguya-sama Darkness Volume 2," and "Kaguya-sama wa Tabesasetai" (Kaguya-sama Wants Him to Eat). The Young Jump issue teases that the first episode will be a swimsuit episode, the second episode will revolve around a certain found book, and the third episode will be about a food battle.

The official Twitter account for the manga also revealed that the series has over 14 million copies in circulation (not sold).

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen , the second season of the television anime of Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen ) manga, premiered last April. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation is also dubbing both seasons of the anime.

The new season included returning staff members, such as director Mamoru Hatakeyama , script supervisor Yasuhiro Nakanishi , character designer Yūko Yahiro , composer Kei Haneoka , and studio A-1 Pictures . Masayuki Suzuki performed the opening theme song "Daddy! Daddy! Do! feat. Airi Suzuki ," and Haruka Fukuhara performed the ending theme song "Kaze ni Fukarete" (Blown by the Wind).

The anime will get a third season.

The first television anime premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in February 2020.

The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan on September 2019. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The manga is inspiring a live-action sequel film that will open on August 20.

Akasaka began the series in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but moved it to Young Jump in March 2016. The manga has also inspired two spinoff manga series.