LiSA's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Movie Theme Certified Platinum for 100 Million Streams

The Recording Industry Association of Japan certified LiSA 's "Homura" single with a streaming Platinum for being streamed over 100 million times as of Tuesday . The single is the theme song for the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film. It took 81 days for the single to achieve the feat, the fastest in the Recording Industry Association of Japan's history. The single's disc release is also certified Platinum for selling more than 250,000 CD copies.

Last month, in its 11th week at #1 on the Oricon weekly digital singles ranking chart, the song surpassed Kenshi Yonezu 's 2018 single "Lemon" as the longest-running #1 single on the chart. The song also sold 56,149 physical copies during the same week to rank #5 on the CD singles chart and add to its cumulative total of 1,004,879 physical copies. It was the first single to sell one million physical copies in 2020, and LiSA 's second single to accomplish this feat after "Gurenge." The song also won Song of the Year at the 62nd Japan Record Awards

In early December, Billboard Japan's streaming song chart recorded the song with 100 million times streamed since its October 12 release.

The song is the third ever single to rank #1 on Oricon's weekly digital singles ranking chart for at least six consecutive weeks, after Kenshi Yonezu 's 2018 single "Lemon" and 2019 single "Uma to Shika" accomplished the feat. LiSA is also the first female artist to accomplish this feat. The single ranked #1 on Oricon's weekly digital singles ranking chart for 13 consecutive weeks.

The "Homura" single shipped on October 14, and sold 68,000 CD copies in its first week. LiSA is the first artist to rank #1 for three straight weeks in 12 years and 10 months, since the band SMAP achieved the feat with their "Dangan Fighter" single in January 2008.

Source: Sponichi Annex via Otakomu