Miku's Shinka no Mi Animal Isekai Novels Get TV Anime

Story of high school loser transported with his whole school into another world

The official Twitter account for Futabasha 's Monster Bunko light novel label announced on Thursday that Miku and U35 's Shinka no Mi ~Shiranai Uchi ni Kachigumi Jinsei~ (The Fruit of Evolution ~Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made~) light novel series is inspiring a television anime. The publisher will announce more details at a later date.

The "animal fantasy" story centers on Seiichi Hiiragi. Though at the bottom of his school's social pecking order, he and his entire school are upended when everyone in the school is transported into another world. Seiichi finds himself alone and approached by a gorilla, who instead of attacking him, instead proposes to him. At the moment that Seiichi thinks that "I guess a gorilla is fine too," they find the Fruit of Evolution, and when they eat it, their lives are suddenly changed once again.

Miku began serializing the story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2014, where it is still ongoing. Futabasha 's Monster Bunko light novel label began publishing the novel in print in September 2014, with illustrations by U35 ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs , Aquatrope of White Sand character designs). Monster Bunko published the novels' 11th volume in July 2020, and will ship the 12th volume on February 26.

Sorano launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Futabasha 's Web Comic Action manga website in September 2017. Futabasha published the manga's fifth volume in July 2020, and will publish the sixth volume on Saturday .

Source: Monster Bunko's Twitter account via Yaraon!