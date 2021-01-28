News
Mobile Suit Gundam Franchise Gets New Arcade Card Game in 2021
posted on by Alex Mateo
Details about Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base game debut in March
Bandai Card Division opened a teaser website on Thursday for a new real-time strategy arcade card game in the Mobile Suit Gundam series titled Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base. The website teased a silhouette of the arcade cabinet and an image of Strike Gundam. The game is scheduled to launch in 2021.
The website will reveal more detailed game information in early March.
Sources: Mobile Suit Gundam Arsenal Base's website, Gundam.info portal site, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web