Otakon Discusses Future, Asks for Donations

Convention in "precarious position" considers permanent closure

Otakorp president Brooke Zerrlaut announced in a newsletter on Thursday that the organization is requesting donations for the first time. The Otakon convention's staff are continuing to evaluate plans for 2021 and noted that the event may "potentially close" permanently.

The newsletter explained that Otakorp, a volunteer-run non-profit organization, runs the annual Otakon convention dedicated to Asian culture. Because of the cancelation of Otakon 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is in a "precarious position." Zerrlaut said:

We use the proceeds from each year to plan the next Otakon and make sure we survive until then. So without the income from Otakon 2020, and the early pre-registrations we would normally see at this time of year, we are in a very precarious position. Put simply, in the next few months we will have to make a decision to continue planning for Otakon 2021, or potentially close our doors forever.

The statement added that staff remain "hopeful" alongside the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. The staff are working with "partners in DC to explore options to safely gather later this year."

This year's Otakon is scheduled to be held at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. from August 6 to 8. Last year's canceled Otakon was originally scheduled for July 31 to August 2 at the same convention center. Otakon held the Otakon Online virtual event on August 1.

Source: Email correspondence