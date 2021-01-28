Rie Ōuta Launches New Manga in March

The official Twitter account of Shueisha 's Ribon magazine revealed on Monday that Rie Ōuta will launch a new manga in the magazine's April issue on March 3. The magazine invites readers to guess the correct reading for the manga's title of 君視彩の恋 (this writer's best guess is "Kimishisai no Koi").

Ōuta previously drew the Nekota no Koto ga Ki ni Natte Shikatanai. manga, which inspired an event anime special that was shown at the Ribon Festa event in March 2015. Part of the anime also aired on the the children's television program Oha-Suta ("Good Morning Star") on TV Tokyo in 2015.