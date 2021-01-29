CITY Manga by Nichijō's Keiichi Arawi Ends Next Week

Arawi launched comedy manga in 2016; Vertical publishes manga in English

This year's ninth issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Keiichi Arawi will end their CITY manga in the magazine's next issue on February 4.

Vertical is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the manga's first volume:

In volume 1, Midori is in a bit of a bind. She is in debt, and her landlady is trying to shake her down for unpaid rent. Her best friend refuses to loan her cash since she's wised up to her tricks. Maybe some bullying would help. Or a bit of petty theft? Neither is sustainable. Maybe getting a job would settle things…But working means less time for fun adventures in the big city…

Arawi launched the manga in Morning in September 2016. Kodansha published the magazine's 12th compiled book volume in November 2020. Vertical published the 10th volume on January 5.

Arawi previously drew the Nichijou and Helvetica Standard manga, both of which Vertical also released in English. Both of them inspired the Nichijō TV anime by Kyoto Animation in 2011, which draws from stories in both manga. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.